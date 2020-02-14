CRD looks to add a well in Lac la Hache

The new well and pumphouse at Lexington. The new system in Lac la Hache would look similar if built. (CRD photo)

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) is applying for $535,000 from the Investing in Canadian Infrastructure grant program for a new well and pump house in Lac la Hache following a groundwater supply (LWS) and treatment feasibility study. If successful the CRD is expected to contribute $195,000.

“The existing wells for the LWS provide enough water to meet community demand. However; due to consistent poor water quality from the Lake Well, the CRD no longer draws from the Lake Well leaving the system with one reliable water source,” the study notes.

The Lake Well has elevated water temperature in the summer, manganese and sulfur. The Community Hall Well is high in quality and volume, according to the report, but 39 years old.

In addition to adding a second water source, the district is looking to add a free chlorine residual.

There are approximately 258 residents in 148 dwellings but it is not known how many of those people are connected to the LWS, according to the study.

The study proposes a new well with a location 30m northwest of the existing Community Hall Well because the property to the east is a former gas station and contaminated site. It’s also recommended to remove the existing wood frame pumphouse building as it is 38 years old and nearing the end of its expected useful life, according to the study. A new pumphouse/treatment building would be similar to the CRD’s Lexington water system building constructed in 2019.

The total cost estimate is $730,000.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House Free Press