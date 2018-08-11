CRD expands Narcosli Creek evacuation alert south and west

The alert area now encompasses the area south west of Narcosli Creek which is on evacuation order

The Narcosli Creek Fire evacuation alert has been expanded by the Cariboo Regional District as of 9:39 p.m. Aug. 11.

The alert replaces the Narcosli Creek Area Alert issued on August 10, 2018 at 12:00 p.m., the CRD says.

The extended alert stretches farther west and south than the original alert and encompasses the area south west of Narcosli Creek which is currently on evacuation order. The full expanded alert area now includes 2,266 properties and around 2,914 residents.

No properties east of the Fraser River and south of the City of Quesnel are currently on evacuation alert.

See a map of the affected area: https://bit.ly/2OZidwm

Use the CRD’s online interactive map to see all the areas on evacuation alert or order and the wildfires in the area: https://bit.ly/2r9P2M.

As of the latest information on the BC Wildfire Service map, the Narcosli Creek Fire is estimated at 3,100 hectares.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property should it be required.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an ALERT, you should be prepared for the evacuation order by:

Having a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order.

Keeping essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

Ensuring that any dependents are prepared for departure.

Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

Ensuring that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available if required.

Monitoring reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centers and the CRD’s channels on Facebook and cariboord.ca.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca/EOC. For more information contact the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:00am – 10pm daily).

Residents are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup

