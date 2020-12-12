CRD expands blue-green algae alert to include Elk Lake

Blue-green algae can cause health complications in humans, pets

The Capital Regional District and Island Health has advised against swimming in or drinking water from both Elk and Beaver Lakes after toxic blue-green algae blooms were reported. (Black Press Media file photo)

Officials have expanded a swim warning at Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park after a second blue-green algae bloom was confirmed in Elk Lake.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, the Capital Regional District (CRD) and Island Health announced the discovery of the toxic algae growth in Elk Lake. The water advisory implemented at Beaver Lake on Dec. 5 was expanded to include both lakes and park-users are advised to avoid swimming in or drinking the water.

Blue-green algae can produce cyanotoxins which can cause health complications for people – including headaches and abdominal pain – and can be lethal to pets.

The CRD says the algae typically appears as a blue-green surface scum on the water, though the blooms can still be toxic when the scum isn’t visible.

For updates on the status of the algae bloom, visit crd.bc.ca/alerts or follow @crd_bc on Twitter.

