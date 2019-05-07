CRD consults public on using wastewater biosolids as alternative fuel for B.C. cement industry

Open house for biosolids use being held Tuesday and Wednesday

The Capital Regional District is asking for public comments on a proposal to use biosolids from the planned waste treatment facility in Esquimalt as an alternative fuel source for the cement industry.

“Using biosolids to power the manufacturing of cement reduces greenhouse gas emissions,” keeping in line with the CleanBC program to use “clean energy to power B.C.’s industrial economy,” the CRD note on their website.

The biosolids would be routed from the McLouglin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant that’s currently under construction to cement factories in the Lower Mainland.

Treated wastewater at the plant would be conveyed through a 19-kilometre pipeline to the residual treatment facility at Hartland Landfill under the proposal.

The CRD is consulting residents Tuesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at CRD’S Centre for Engagement on 625 Fisgard St. and Wednesday from 5-7:30 p.m. at Hartland Learning Centre at 1 Hartland Ave. Online feedback can be provided before May 12 on the CRD website.

The CRD will “explore a range of beneficial use options as part of the development of its biosolids management strategy,” it reads.

The “feedback…will be shared with the CRD Board in June 2019 and will be provided to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy by June 30,” they note.

