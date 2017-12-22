CRD chair reflects on 2017

Directors still very busy as 2017 winds down and preparing for a busy new year

Cariboo Regional District (CRD) chair, Margo Wagner, delivered a year-end report at the final Board meeting of 2017.

She highlighted the CRD’s key accomplishments in 2017 and thanked the residents of the Cariboo for all they did to serve the region and support one another during the emergency response.

Later in the meeting, Wagner presented plaques to the mayors of Wells, Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House thanking them for their support and efforts through the wildfires.

Read the full speech at cariboord.ca.

Public input sought

The directors endorsed the CRD’s provisional five-year financial plan.

Directors and staff encourage all residents to review the documents and provide feedback prior to the budget’s final adoption on March 24, 2018.

Hard copies of the budget will be available for viewing at all three CRD offices and in the CRD Branch Libraries in 100 Mile House, Quesnel and Williams Lake.

The budget will also be posted at cariboord.ca under Services>Finance>Business & Financial Plans.

Happy holidays

The Board of Directors and staff wish all residents of the Cariboo Chilcotin a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Please note our CRD offices in Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Quesnel will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1.

The offices will re-open on Jan. 2.

Recovery update

Stephanie Masun presented a summary of the work she has been doing over the past 50 days since she started as the CRD’s recovery manager.

She explained the resources and programs that have been established by a variety of agencies to support residents this fall.

One of the highlights she mentioned is the start of an “unmet needs committee” in the near future to help the various recovery organizations collaborate.

Visit the CRD’s recovery webpage at cariboord.ca for more information on available supports.

Healthcare recruitment report

Susan Paulsen, Healthcare Recruitment co-ordinator, gave the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District Board an update on recruitment and retention activities in Quesnel.

Some of her recruitment efforts included pairing nine medical students with short-term accommodation and welcoming a new physiotherapist to the community. One of her main retention efforts is celebrating one-year anniversaries of new health-care professionals with gift baskets.

Rural Dividend applications

The board approved submitting two applications to the BC Rural Dividend grant program.

The CRD is applying for grants to develop construction-ready design plans for a new access road at the Esler Sports Complex in Area E and for the runway at the South Cariboo Regional Airport at 108 Mile for a total of $25,000 and $75,000, respectively.

Grants distributed

The Regional District Board approved the following Grants for Assistance.

A total of $10,000 for the Quesnel Community Foundation with $5,000 from Area A, $3,000 from Area B, $1,000 from Area C and $1,000 from Area I.

Wildfire resolution sent to NCLGA

The CRD board will submit a resolution to the North Central Local Government Association’s 2018 annual convention regarding provincial financial support during state of emergencies.

The board is requesting NCLGA and UBCM lobby the provincial government to make legislative or policy changes ensuring local emergency organizations that assist during declared States of Emergency, such as local fire departments and search and rescue teams, receive timely compensation.

Cariboo Strong grants still accepted

The CRD and member municipalities’ Cariboo Strong grant funding program is available to support community and economic development activities, projects and initiatives in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region, as well as in the Village of Clinton through funding from the Cariboo Chilcotin Beetle Action Coalition (CCBAC).

Applications continue to be accepted in 2018 and interested groups are encouraged to apply. Find more details at cariboord.ca.