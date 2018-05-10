CRD brings forestry road deactivation concerns to MLA Barnett

Highlights from the Cariboo Regional Distric meeting held May 2 include road deactivation, Arts on the Fly funding application and emergency updates

The Cariboo Regional District board’s concerns about the deactivation of forestry roads will be put in a letter and forwarded to the legislature by MLA Donna Barnett. File photo

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett has agreed to take the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) board’s concerns about forest service road deactivation to the legislature.

Barnett attended the May 2 board meeting meeting to discuss the issue and promised to deliver a letter from the board on the matter.

She also expressed the importance of maintaining roads that serve as emergency egress routes during local states of emergency.

Board supports NDIT application

An application from the Arts on the Fly Society to Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) for grant funding was endorsed by the board.

They are applying for $5,000 from NDIT’s Fabulous Festivals and Events program to enhance their annual Arts on the Fly event and to hire an artist or collaborative team to paint a mural in downtown Horsefly.

Wildfire report action items reviewed

The CRD’s Emergency Preparedness Committee has met four times since the middle of March to review the recommendations from the Cariboo Chilcotin Wildfires 2017 Report and the Emergency Operations Centre’s after action report.

Minutes from the committee’s March 22 meeting were received by the board who endorsed their prioritization of the first 20 recommendations.

The committee continues to meet to discuss and prioritize the recommendations from the post-wildfire reports. Chaired by Director Wagner, eight directors sit on the committee along with staff representation.

Funding for the Lone Butte Historical Association

The Regional District Board decided to enter into a three-year contribution agreement to support the Lone Butte Historical Association with $3,000 per year through the CRD’s South Cariboo Economic Development function.

The association requested funding assistance towards costs related to the water tower park and rest station in Lone Butte.

Assistance for the 100 Mile Nordics Club

Following a recommendation from the South Cariboo Joint Committee and CRD Board endorsement, CRD staff will be working with the 100 Mile Nordic Ski Society to identify funding sources for their LED lighting upgrade project.

One of the funding sources to be considered is the CRD Community Works Funds. The Society runs the 99 Mile Ski and Snowshoe trails.

Directors to attend NCLGA in Dawson Creek

The Northern Medical Programs Trust’s (NMPT) annual general meeting (AGM) took place this week in conjunction with the annual North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA) conference, May 7 to 9.

Director Margo Wagner was nominated by the board as the Central Interior’s representative on the NMPT Board. The NMPT AGM will include the consideration of nomination of directors.

The majority of the CRD Directors are attending the NCLGA conference in Fort Nelson next week. The conference provides professional development and networking opportunities for the Directors, along with the prioritization of resolutions to forward to the Union of BC Municipalities convention in September.

Emergency updates

In response to the flooding in Nazko and potential flooding concerns in other areas in the region, the Cariboo Regional District has activated its Emergency Operations Centre. Find emergency updates at cariboord.ca or facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations. Updates on rural road closures and detours are available at tranbc.ca/current-travel-advisories.

Upcoming Meetings:

CCRHD & CRD Boards – Friday, May 25, 2018