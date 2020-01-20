CRD Board Highlights: Feedback to be sent to Province on Agricultural Land Reserve Bill 52

The Cariboo Regional District board of directors is providing feedback to the provincial government

The Cariboo Regional District board of directors will be providing feedback to the provincial government on the recent changes to the Agricultural Land Reserve — specifically, Bill 52.

In November 2019, the board asked its North Cariboo Agricultural Development Advisory Committee to provide their feedback on the changes. The committee submitted a report, with their comments and the board will be forwarding it directly to the province.

The feedback provided by the committee addresses three critical issues impacting the ALR, which are outlined in Bill 52:

1.) Ending the proliferation of large mansions and lifestyle estates in the ALR, which inflate land prices and agricultural land out of the reach of current and new farmers and ranchers

2.) Ending the dumping of illegal fill in the ALR through clear, stringent rules that ensure the ALC has the necessary information and enforcement tools to monitor and ensure compliance with limits on fill placement and soil removal in the ALR

3.) Ending the ‘two-zone’ artificial separation of the ALR for improved decision making and protection of this vital provincial land reserve across the province for the benefit of agricultural production.

Bill 52 came into effect on Feb. 22, 2019.

CCRHD Chair and Vice-Chair elected for 2020

The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District board re-elected director Bob Simpson as chair and director Al Richmond as vice-chair for 2020.

CCRHD helps fund rural ultrasound machine

the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District (CCRHD) approved $6,048 to the West Chilcotin Health Care Society towards 40 per cent of the cost of a second portable ultrasound machine for the West Chilcotin Health Centre in Tatla Lake.

CRD submits funding applications

The CRD board authorized staff to submit two funding applications to support various projects:

• An application for $150,000 to the UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund for the continuation of floodplain mapping efforts in the region.

• A request for up to $22,500 to the B.C. Air Access Program to remove and replace a section of fencing at the Anahim Lake airport.

Grants for assistance provided

The CRD directors approved two grants for assistance:

• $1,000 from Electoral Area J to the Tatla Lake Ski Club for the purchase of a snowmobile

• $710 from Electoral Areas D, E and F to the Caribruisers Junior Roller Derby for their 20th annual Polar Bear Swim in Williams Lake

Fire truck alternative approval process scheduled

The CRD’s Barlow Creek and Deka Lake volunteer fire departments require new fire trucks in 2020 to meet certification requirements.

In order to use 10-year financing to purchase the trucks, the CRD has scheduled alternative approval processes (AAP).

If qualified electors in the Barlow Creek and Deka Lake fire protection areas are fine with the CRD using 10-year financing to purchase the fire truck, they do not have to do anything. If they are opposed, they need to submit the official elector response form by 4 p.m. on March 2, 2020.

An AAP is a ‘reverse’ form of public assent where the proposed change will go ahead unless 10 per cent or more of the eligible voters submit a signed form saying they are against the proposal. Further information is available at cariboord.ca/firedepartments.

Central Cariboo and Chilcotin economic development service created

The CRD board adopted to a bylaw to merge the electoral areas D, E, F, J and K Economic Development Services into one Central Cariboo and Chilcotin Economic Development Service.

The residential tax rate for this service is $2.69 per $100,000 of residential property assessment values and will apply to electoral areas D, E, F, J and K.

The next scheduled CCRHD and CRD meeting is schedule for Thursday, Feb. 13.

For the agenda visit www.cariboord.ca/agendasminutes.

