CRD Board Highlights: CCRHD contributes to Northern Health projects

The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District adopted funding bylaws to support several Northern Health capital projects:

• $47,322 towards Phase 3 of the Community Health Record Project; $17,165 for the Personal Health Record/Portal project; and $109,580 towards their EmergCare project.

Update from FESBC

Steve Kozuki, Executive Director of Forest Enhancement Society of B.C., gave the Cariboo Regional District board an update on their work in the province and in the Carbioo region. FESBC was formed by the Province of B.C., similar to a Crown Corporation.

They have 63 projects in the Cariboo at all stages of completion, representing $129 million in funding. Some of the project locations include: Barkerville, Canim Lake, 100 Mile House, Lac La Hache, Alkali, Borland, Riske Creek, Alexis, Tatla, Anaham, Williams Lake, Alexandria, Wells, Quesnel, Baker Creek, Narcosli and Nazko. Learn more about the work of FESBC at www.fesbc.ca.

Funding sought for Lac La Hache water projects

The Board of Directors endorsed applying for $535,000 from the Investing in Canadian Infrastructure grant program for a new well and pumphouse in Lac La Hache. If the grant is successful, the CRD’s contribution to the project will be $195,000 through a combination of reserve funds and other sources of financing. Public consultation would take place before any financing is approved.

READ MORE: Regional district applies for business facade grants

The need for a new well and pumphouse on the Lac La Hache water system were identified in a recent groundwater supply and treatment feasibility study. The system currently operates with one reliable groundwater well and has a second unused groundwater because of its poor water quality. The feasibility study assessed how to provide the community with a second reliable water source.

CRD helps fund Charge North electric vehicle network

The Board of Directors approved $4,000 in funding towards the next phase of Charge North’s project to develop a rural electric vehicle (EV) network throughout central and northern B.C. communities. Charge North plans to use the contributions from regional districts to leverage additional funding.

Board supports community projects

The Regional District Board gave their support to five community applications for funding from Northern Development Inititative Trust.

• The Williams Lake Curling Club is applying for $15,000 towards an accessible lift at their facility

• The Buck Ridge Community Association is submitting an application for $26,233 to build a community shelter

• The Fishing Highway Tourism Association is requesting $20,000 for their Land of Hidden Waters initiative

• The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Marketing Association is applying for $20,000 for their responsible tourism campaign;

• The Miocene Community Club’s application is for $30,000 to build a community shelter

Funding for 2020 All Nations Powwow

The CRD board endorsed using $8,000 in Community Works Funds towards recycling and waste management at the All Nations Powwow in Williams Lake in June 2020.

The regional district is partnering with Esk’etemc, T’exelc, City of Williams Lake, the Williams Lake Stampede Association and other stakeholders to plan an All Nations powwow in conjunction with the 2020 Williams Lake Stampede.

Directors appointed to local committees

The board of directors endorsed the north, south and Central Cariboo Rural Caucus’s recommendations to appoint electoral area directors to sit on various committees in the Cariboo. The Directors do not receive compensation for attending these meetings. The list of appointments is in the agenda and will be posted at cariboord.ca/board-of-directors.

READ MORE: Feedback to be sent to Province on Agricultural Land Reserve Bill 52

Upcoming meetings:

• Finance/Budget Meeting: March 5, 2020

• Committee of the Whole: March 5, 2020

• CCRHD and CRD Meetings: March 6, 2020

See the full CCRHD and CRD agenda at cariboord.ca/agendasminutes.

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake Tribune