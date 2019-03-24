CRD Board Highlights: 2019 budget approved

The CCRHD's operating budget for 2019 is $9.4 million

2019 Budgets Approved

The 2019 budgets and five-year financial plans were approved for the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District and the Cariboo Regional District at their March 22 board meetings.

The CCRHD’s operating budget for 2019 is $9.4 million. $8.3 million of that is funded through taxation, which translates to $70 per $100,000 of residential property assessments.

CCRHD tax rates have remained consistent at $70 per $100,000 for the last several years.

The hospital district provides funding towards health services capital expenses and equipment in the region, through contributing 40 per cent of the total cost.

The CCRHD has been setting aside reserve funds for the last 18 years towards the upcoming Cariboo Memorial and G.R. Baker Hospital upgrades.

The CRD’s operating budget for 2019 totals $52.9 million. Of the $52.9 million, $25 million will be funded through property taxation, which is an increase of $897,000 or 3.7 per cent from 2018.

The remaining funding for the 2019 budget comes through grants, user fees or use of reserve funds.

Major projects funded in the 2019 budget include four fire truck replacements and construction of a dedicated Emergency Operations Centre.

The CRD is also establishing three new services in 2019, including the North Cariboo Airport Service, Benjamin Water Service and Lexington Water Service.

Further, just over $83,000 is allocated towards major grants for community groups and projects through the regional district’s grants for assistance program.

Read more about the 2019 budget at https://bit.ly/2Fqrqdd.

View the approved budget documents at www.cariboord.ca/budget.

Changes Needed in B.C. Recycling Regulations

The board of directors will be writing a letter to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, the Hon. George Heyman, requesting improvements to the B.C. Recycling Regulation and Extended Producer Responsibility programs.

The board also plans to raise this issue with the minister at UBCM in September.

Board Supports Local LTE Projects

The regional district board will be writing a letter of support for ABC Communication’s application for funding from the Northern Development Initiative Trust towards their regional LTE project.

ABC Communications’ project seeks to build on existing coverage areas and bring capacity up to the new broadband standard (50 mbps).

They expect the following areas within the Cariboo region will benefit from the project: Horsefly, Horse Lake, Lac La Hache, Kersley and Ten Mile.

The CRD board continues to advocate for and support improved Internet access throughout the Cariboo through its broadband committee, chaired by Electoral Area D Director Steve Forseth.

Funding Given to 2019 Skyfest Event

The CRD will be allocating $6,000 in the 2019 North Cariboo Economic Development budget toward the Skyfest event held at the Quesnel Regional Airport from Aug. 2-4, 2019.

This is in addition to the $6,000 provided for the 2017 event which was cancelled due to the wildfires.

Learn more about the event at www.quesnelskyfest.ca.

Upcoming Meetings

The CCRHD and CRD boards will meet Friday, April 12.

See the full CCRHD and CRD agendas at www.cariboord.ca/agendasminutes.

