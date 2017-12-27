Crashes plague South Okanagan roads

A series of crashes are being reported between Penticton and Summerland

A series of crashes are plaguing South Okanagan roads, Wednesday morning.

First responders were called out to the 17000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Summerland just before 10 a.m. It was reported one of the drivers had to be extracted from the vehicle.

Then about 15 minutes later a two-vehicle collision stopped traffic in the 19000 block of Highway 97. This crash is causing major traffic delays in both directions as emergency crews remain on site — the road is reduced to single lane traffic near Kickinee Park.

A third incident was also reported on Highway 97 near Trout Creek, no word on the seriousness of this crash.

Environment Canada is calling for up to 2 cm of snow to fall throughout the day, causing fog patches and slippery sections along Highway 97.

