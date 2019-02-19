Crashes pile up as snow blankets Surrey

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is in the forecast

A car appears to have crashed off the road along Highway 10, between 160th and 152nd Streets heading westbound.

There have been several crashes in Surrey since snow began to fall early Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., a car appeared to have flipped off of Highway 10, between 152nd and 160th Streets heading westbound (pictured above).

The City of Surrey’s traffic account on Twitter, meanwhile, reported several other accidents.

During last week’s snowfall, Surrey RCMP urged drivers to take it slow and to make sure vehicles were cleared of snow before hitting the streets.

“Brush off your windshields,” stressed Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko. “And take the snow off the roof of your vehicle so it doesn’t fall onto your windshield while you’re driving, or fly off.”

And of course, she added, “give yourself extra time, and expect that there will be delays.”

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is in the forecast for Surrey.

ALERT: Collision on 108 Ave at 140 St blocking eastbound completely and blocking southbound through. Drive with caution and use alternative route. #SurreyBC ^mg — Surrey Traffic (@SurreyTraffic) February 20, 2019

REMINDER – #BCHwy99 NB vehicle incident north of 32nd Ave in the left lane. Expect delays. #SurreyBC #SouthSurrey https://t.co/Ud7xMsUwsJ — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 20, 2019

@AM730Traffic #SurreyBC 148th southbound before 28th cars stranded, can’t make it up the hill. Please avoid or come help! pic.twitter.com/BSJktvPs0F — Tina Sharp (@Tinibellini40) February 20, 2019

ALERT: Collision on 104 Ave at 156 St, blocking eastbound left turn lane. Emergency crew on scene. Use caution. #SurreyBC ^mg — Surrey Traffic (@SurreyTraffic) February 20, 2019

UPDATE: Vehicle incident on 152 St north of 99 Ave has been cleared. Northbound right lane is operational. #SurreyBC ^mg https://t.co/Srjrvjj1sY — Surrey Traffic (@SurreyTraffic) February 19, 2019

More snow is on the way. 35 City trucks will be clearing Priority 1 routes prior to rush hour Tuesday morning. Drive safe and take extra time on your morning commute. See our snow removal routes: https://t.co/33dD8yhNhI pic.twitter.com/lpt0NbvZo3 — City of Surrey (@CityofSurrey) February 19, 2019