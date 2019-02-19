A car appears to have crashed off the road along Highway 10, between 160th and 152nd Streets heading westbound.

Crashes pile up as snow blankets Surrey

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is in the forecast

  • Feb. 19, 2019 12:00 a.m.
There have been several crashes in Surrey since snow began to fall early Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., a car appeared to have flipped off of Highway 10, between 152nd and 160th Streets heading westbound (pictured above).

The City of Surrey’s traffic account on Twitter, meanwhile, reported several other accidents.

During last week’s snowfall, Surrey RCMP urged drivers to take it slow and to make sure vehicles were cleared of snow before hitting the streets.

“Brush off your windshields,” stressed Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko. “And take the snow off the roof of your vehicle so it doesn’t fall onto your windshield while you’re driving, or fly off.”

And of course, she added, “give yourself extra time, and expect that there will be delays.”

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is in the forecast for Surrey.

