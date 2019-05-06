Crash with semi snarls Langley highway traffic

No deaths were reported from the three-vehicle pileup

A crash on Monday morning left a semi tractor trailer stranded in the media of Highway 1 near 248th Street. (Erin Mackin photo)

Police are on the scene of a crash Monday morning that involved a semi-trailer and two other vehicles westbound on the Trans Canada Highway near 248th Street.

The crash took place at around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes just east of the 248th Street overpass, said Cpl. Mike Halskow of Port Mann Traffic Services.

The semi ended up in the median, with two other vehicles damaged, Halskow said.

No fatalities were reported, and tow trucks were called to clear away the vehicles. Injuries were unknown as of Monday morning.

The crash slowed traffic in the eastbound lanes and left westbound lanes closed or partly closed through much of the morning rush hour, though traffic was expected to fully open shortly after 9 a.m.