Crash that caused Malahat closure blamed on ‘medical emergency’

Driver not impaired, no serious injuries reported

West Shore RCMP say a driver of a Mazda 3 heading northbound lost control of their steering wheel, which caused a crash that closed the Malahat on Tuesday afternoon. (Randi Battersby/Black Press Media)

A driver that lost control of their steering wheel was the cause of an hour-long Malahat closure on Tuesday afternoon, confirm West Shore RCMP.

On Dec. 17 around 1:20 p.m., officials responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the Trans Canada Highway just past West Shore Parkway in Langford.

Officials learned that the driver of a Mazda 3 headed northbound veered into oncoming traffic, hitting a Honda Civic head-on.

“Investigators believe the cause of the collision was due to the driver of the Mazda 3 experiencing a medical emergency,” said Media Relations Officer Const. Nancy Saggar.

West Shore RCMP confirm there was no indication of impaired driving.

“Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service. There were passengers in both vehicles, luckily there were no life-threatening injuries and everyone is expected to make a full recovery.”

