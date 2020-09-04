The quick actions of several farm workers helped extinguish a vehicle fire in Keremeos, yesterday afternoon. (File)

Crash stalls Highway 97 traffic in Vernon

More to come

  • Sep. 4, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A multi-vehicle incident has left northbound Highway 97 traffic backed up.

The incident occurred just after 4:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, near the weigh scales.

BX/Swan Lake Fire Rescue Services is responding to the incident.

BC Ambulance and RCMP are on scene.

More information to come.

READ MORE: Fire destroys home near Lumby

READ MORE: Dead porcupine hung from road sign east of Enderby

@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star

Previous story
Inside the Mission RCMP – CRIME PREVENTION: Volunteers are key
Next story
Man exposes himself to girl at Nanaimo’s Westwood Lake

Just Posted

Most Read