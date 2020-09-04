Crash stalls Highway 97 traffic in Vernon

A multi-vehicle incident has left northbound Highway 97 traffic backed up.
The incident occurred just after 4:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, near the weigh scales.
BX/Swan Lake Fire Rescue Services is responding to the incident.
BC Ambulance and RCMP are on scene.
Reports of a motor vehicle incident on northbound Hwy. 97 near weigh scales in #VernonBC. BX Swan Lake emergency crews responding.
— Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) September 4, 2020
More information to come.
