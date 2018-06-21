Crash snarls traffic on Trans Canada at Tillicum

One of the vehicles involved has markings of a company supplying traffic control personnel

This road maintenance vehicle was one of two vehicles involved in a collision Thursday morning that snarled southbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway at the intersection with Tillicum. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Southbound traffic on the Trans Canada Highway snarled during parts of the morning commute Thursday as two vehicles collided near the intersection with Tillicum Road, with one of the vehicles belonging to a company supplying traffic control personnel.

Albert Beekman, a 63-year-old resident of Esquimalt, said he was on his way to the Victoria International Airport to catch a flight to Saskatchewan when a vehicle travelling southbound on the Trans-Canada Highway collided with his Ford Ranger travelling east bound on Tillicum Road.

The other vehicle was carrying two women wearing safety vests. It bore the markings of Domcor Traffic Control International. On its website, the company says it “provides experienced teams of traffic control professionals and flaggers for traffic control jobs throughout BC.”

“She was going full speed through the intersection,” said Beekman. “I was starting out.”

The two women in the other vehicle refused to comment to the Saanich News, which has also asked Saanich Police to supply additional information about the incident.

So what is the status of Beekman’s travel plans. “I would say cancelled,” he said.