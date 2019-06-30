Crash snarls traffic on Golden Ears Bridge

A crash snarled southbound traffic on the Golden Ears Bridge Sunday afternoon, with police and a fire truck on scene.
Reports say the crash happened around 2 p.m. and blocked several lanes. As of 3 p.m., only the centre lane remains blocked.
Canada Day long weekend traffic was slow Sunday afternoon
A crash snarled southbound traffic on the Golden Ears Bridge Sunday afternoon, with police and a fire truck on scene.
Reports say the crash happened around 2 p.m. and blocked several lanes. As of 3 p.m., only the centre lane remains blocked.
Test your knowledge of the Country where you live with these 12 questions
Sidney painted by million dollar numbers: new business, modest home building, new initiatives
Each year, Canadians celebrate their nation's birthday on July 1. Canada Day is an opportunity for Canadians to show pride in their country while commemorating its history.
Randy Mann said he wanted to use his North Delta Community Corner Facebook group for good
Elder: 'Public rankings of schools based on only those limited measures is a travesty'
Awards night recognized athletes, coaches, volunteers
Carole Dumestre was shocked her application to bring a French crepiere chef to Canada was denied