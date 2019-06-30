Emergency personnel respond to a crash on the Golden Ears Bridge Sunday afternoon. (Submitted)

Crash snarls traffic on Golden Ears Bridge

Canada Day long weekend traffic was slow Sunday afternoon

  • Jun. 30, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A crash snarled southbound traffic on the Golden Ears Bridge Sunday afternoon, with police and a fire truck on scene.

Reports say the crash happened around 2 p.m. and blocked several lanes. As of 3 p.m., only the centre lane remains blocked.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2019 Daybreak Rotary Stampede Parade showcases the Cariboo
Next story
Drivers hurt as two pickups crash on Comox Road

Just Posted

Most Read