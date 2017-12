UPDATED: Motorists heading over the Agassiz-Rosedale bridge experienced delays Tuesday morning.

According to Agassiz Fire Department, a three-vehicle crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the southbound lane, and two more vehicles joined the pileup shortly after.

Only two vehicles were towed and no injuries were reported.

RCMP and firefighters were on scene, clearing the accident within the hour, though southbound delays continued after the lane was cleared.