A crash at the intersection of the Trans Canada Highway and Beverly Street in Duncan snarled traffic Tuesday evening, Sept. 21, just before 5 p.m.

The crash appeared to involve at least three vehicles, two of which sustained significant damage. There were no immediate reports of any serious injuries from the collision, though an ambulance did attend the scene, along with RCMP.

Cowichan Valley Citizen