Crash snarls traffic at Government and Duncan Wednesday morning

A cube van and sedan crashed in the intersection around 9 a.m.

A cube van and a sedan collided at Duncan and Government Wednesday morning. (Brennan Phillips)

A crash between a cube van and a sedan at the intersection of Government St. and Duncan Ave. has snarled traffic Wednesday morning.

Penticton Fire is controlling the intersection and redirecting traffic. Vehicles are not being allowed through Duncan and it is alternating traffic for people travelling on Government.

Ambulance was on scene but there weren’t any injuries.

One vehicle needed to be towed, said acting fire capt. Ryan Bazley.

The drivers involved were able to get out of their vehicles and are now speaking with RCMP.

A flatbed tow truck has arrived to remove the vehicle.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News