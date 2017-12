One was injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Crash on Boucherie and Gellatly Roads left one injured. (IMAGE CREDIT: DAVE OGILVIE)

A two vehicle crash at Boucherie and Gellatly Roads Wednesday left one injured.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene at 5:40 p.m. and there were injuries to the driver of an SUV.

He was removed by stretcher and traffic was reduced to one lane, alternating, for a short time.