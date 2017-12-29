Crash slows West Kelowna commute

A two vehicle collision slowed traffic on Highway 97, Friday morning

  • Dec. 29, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Crashes continue to plague Highway 97 in West Kelowna for another day.

RELATED: SUV down embankment in West Kelowna

About 8 a.m., Friday morning an SUV and red car collided northbound just past Grizzly Road at the curve.

The highway was reduced to single lane traffic, causing congestion for the morning commute.

Witnesses say it appear one person was injured and looked over by BC Ambulance.

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 97 C as heavy snowfall is expected which will limit visibility.

RELATED: New snowfall warning for Okanagan, Shuswap

Drivers are advised to exercise caution and be prepared for potential delays.

Previous story
UPDATE: Homicide victim in Abbotsford was shot; killing believed to be targeted
Next story
Trail Times Year in Review: December

Just Posted

Cecil Nicolson

  • 7 hours ago

 

William Edwin Dunham

  • 7 hours ago

 

American Indigenous man has right to hunt in Canada

  • 15 hours ago

 

LETTER: Can’t put on price on children’s welfare

  • 15 hours ago

 

Most Read