Emergency personnel check out a car that went off the road into a ditch near the junction of 3a and Hwy. 97 this afternoon. (Tara Bowie/Western News)

Highway 97 is closed to two lanes right now as emergency crews deal with a four-vehicle crash near the Junction with 3a.

Observers at the scene say there didn’t seem to be any injuries, but two of the vehicles ended up off the road and into the ditch. RCMP, along with Kaleden firefighters are directing traffic past the accident, which occurred around 12:15 p.m.