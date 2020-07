At least two vehicles sustained significant damage

There was a crash on the Trans Canada Highway at Fisher Road this morning, Monday, July 13. (Colby Perkins photo)

A crash occurred this morning on the Trans Canada Highway at Fisher Road in Mill Bay.

At least two vehicles sustained significant damage in the crash, one an SUV and the other a Volkswagen Beetle.

Both RCMP and fire rescue were called to the scene, and the northbound highway lanes were shut down.

Cowichan Valley Citizen