Occurred around 6:50 a.m. at Glasgow Avenue intersection

A photo taken shortly after the accident at around 7:00 a.m. Abbotsford News photo.

A collision between pickup trucks on Lougheed Highway in the center of Mission has emergency crews on scene.

Two fire trucks and true ambulances were at the highway’s intersection with Glasgow Avenue, the left-turn route towards the overpass heading towards Mission bridge.

The crash occurred around 6:50 a.m.

Mission City Record