Emergency services have been dispatched to Highway 97 C.

Emergency services have been dispatched to Highway 97 C to deal with what’s been described as a serious roll-over.

A Medivac from Kamloops has been called in, in addition to Meritt and West Kelowna emergency crews.

DriveBC has said Highway 97C has slippery sections between Trepanier Road and Pennask Summit throughout the day.

More to come.

