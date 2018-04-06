Crash on 200 Street in Langley City

A first of its kind online testing program has been successfully reaching those seeking testing for sexually-transmitted infections (STI) and blood borne diseases. In partnership with Interior Health and LifeLabs, the BC Centre for Disease Control's (BCCDC) online testing program expanded to two Interior Health communities in 2016: Nelson and Kamloops. Now an evaluation shows the program is effectively reaching those who have faced barriers to testing in the past, as well as those at higher risk of infection and first-time testers.