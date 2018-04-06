Crash on 200 Street in Langley City

There are reports of a crash on 200 Street and 56 Avenue.
The accident happened around 7 p.m. Friday night (April 6).
Traffic is backed up in all directions.
More details to come.
Reports of a crash on 200 Street at 56 Avenue on Friday night
There are reports of a crash on 200 Street and 56 Avenue.
The accident happened around 7 p.m. Friday night (April 6).
Traffic is backed up in all directions.
More details to come.
The report examines 10 indicators - everything from jobs and housing, to agriculture and air quality
Trail Coun. Jolly resigning April 30; Warfield Coun. Shane Ferraro not seeking re-election
Inexperienced staff a likely contributor to a tower of complaints stacked against OCC
By Sean Brady, Kamloops This Week
North Shuswap woman gets arrested as part of her commitment to protecting the water, land and air.
A first of its kind online testing program has been successfully reaching those seeking testing for sexually-transmitted infections (STI) and blood borne diseases. In partnership with Interior Health and LifeLabs, the BC Centre for Disease Control's (BCCDC) online testing program expanded to two Interior Health communities in 2016: Nelson and Kamloops. Now an evaluation shows the program is effectively reaching those who have faced barriers to testing in the past, as well as those at higher risk of infection and first-time testers.
The Foundation committed to raising $1 million over two years for new ER equipment