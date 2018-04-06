Stock image

Crash on 200 Street in Langley City

Reports of a crash on 200 Street at 56 Avenue on Friday night

There are reports of a crash on 200 Street and 56 Avenue.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. Friday night (April 6).

Traffic is backed up in all directions.

More details to come.

