Two trucks involved in collision

A crash near the only roundabout in Langley City snapped a light standard and forced a temporary traffic shutdown in the area of 203 Street and 53A Avenue Saturday morning.

Two trucks, a U-Haul and a pickup, collided around 7 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

More to come.

