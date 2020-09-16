Nearly 1,300 BC Hydro customers are without power Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Crews are on scene repairing a damaged power pole after a crash. (Google Maps)

Crash leaves nearly 1,300 customers without power in Langley, northbound 200th Street blocked

BC Hydro crews are on scene

A crash in Langley has left nearly 1,300 BC Hydro customers without power.

Crews are on scene of the outage impacting 200th Street between 80th Avenue and 92a Avenue Wednesday morning.

Traffic northbound on 200th Street in the area is heavily backed up as crews have 80th Avenue to 82nd Avenue blocked to restore power.

BC Hydro estimates to have the power restored in the area by 10 a.m.

Traffic lights southbound on 200th Street in the area have also lost power and drivers should use the four-way stop procedures.

