Crash knocks out Castlegar power

Emergency responders were called out to an accident scene on Arrow Lakes Drive north of Castlegar on Monday after a vehicle crossed the highway and struck a power pole.

“It knocked off electricity in the north part of Castlegar, as well as the traffic lights in the city,” says Castlegar Fire Chief Sam Lattanzio.

Police, fire and FortisBC crews responded to the scene.

Electricity was out for about an hour because of the incident.

One person was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police are investigating.