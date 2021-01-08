Highway alert

Crash involving two semi-trucks, train shuts Highway 1 north of Yale

Highway still closed as of 10:30 p.m. with no detour available: DriveBC

  • Jan. 8, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon is closed after a major incident involving two semi-trucks and a train.

As first reported by CTV News, two semi-trucks collided which caused one to roll and end up in front of an oncoming train.

Around 6:30 p.m., DriveBC tweeted that a major vehicle incident had happened six kilometres north of Yale and that the Trans Canada Highway was closed in both directions.

The highway remained closed as of 10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, with no detour available.

Hope Standard

