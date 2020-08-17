Crash involving motorcycle and two cars near Chilliwack saw moto driver airlifted to hospital

A 31-year-old from Surrey sustained serious non-life threatening injuries on Vedder Mountain Road

A crash involving a motorcycle and two cars over the weekend saw one man airlifted to hospital from the western edge of Chilliwack near Yarrow.

Chilliwack RCMP responded to report of a collision in the 42000-block of Vedder Mountain Road on Aug. 15 at 9:30 a.m, according to RCMP Cpl. Mike Rail of the UFVRD.

The driver of a dirt bike, a 31-year-old man from Surrey, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries including head trauma and was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital by B.C. Ambulance personnel.

The two vehicles were a green Toyota Camry and a grey Toyota Corolla with one occupant in each, according to the RCMP report. The two motorists were not injured in the crash.

Officers with the RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service continue to gather and analyze the evidence.

READ MORE: March crash on Vedder Mountain Road was fatal

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjournoLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress