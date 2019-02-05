Crash in North Oyster knocks out power, traps driver in vehicle

Emergency crews had to work to free a driver from his sport-utility vehicle after it collided with a hydro pole at the intersection of Cedar, Code and Adshead roads Tuesday morning. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

A crash south of the city blocked an intersection and knocked out power in the area.

Emergency crews had to work to free a driver from his sport-utility vehicle after it collided with a hydro pole at the intersection of Cedar, Code and Adshead roads Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at about 7:20 a.m. and the driver was trapped for about an hour before B.C. Hydro crews could cut power and secure the pole, which was split in half by the impact and was hanging above the SUV.

The 30-year-old male driver was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unspecified injuries.

North Oyster volunteer firefighters, Ladysmith RCMP and B.C. Ambulance services attended the scene.

Power has been restored in the area.

Const. Marcel Slofstra, of the Ladysmith RCMP, said police had not determined why the SUV ran into the pole.

“I can say that it doesn’t appear as though alcohol or drugs were a factor … the cause of the collision is still under investigation,” Slofstra said.

École North Oyster Elementary School was closed for the day due to the ensuing power outage, which immediately following the crash covered an area that included most of North Oyster and Yellow Point.

B.C. Hydro crews were on scene for several hours to replace the damaged pole.

SUV into hydro pole at Adshead Road/Cedar Road intersection Ladysmith. Cedar, Adshead, Code roads closed at intersection until wreck can be cleared. Commuters take alternative route.

Emergency services still working 2 free victim.#LadysmithBC #Nanaimo #traffic @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/xcqW4tldSQ — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) February 5, 2019

SUV into hydro pole at Adshead Road/Cedar Road intersection Ladysmith. Cedar, Adshead, Code roads closed at intersection until wreck can be cleared. Commuters take alternative route.

No word on injuries or time road open.#LadysmithBC #Nanaimo #traffic @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/PSM7FiWVQB — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) February 5, 2019

For coverage of other recent car crashes, click here.