Nanaimo RCMP list speed and alcohol as factors in fatal crash in Nanaimo Thursday night. (News Bulletin file photo)

Crash in Nanaimo claims man’s life

One man dead after crash in Nanaimo. Police say speed and alcohol are considered factors.

Nanaimo RCMP say speed and alcohol are considered factors in a crash that claimed a man’s life Thursday night.

According to police a newer model BMW was travelling eastbound on the 2000 block of Boxwood Road Tuesday at about 9:30 p.m. when it collided with two parked vehicles.

“The car wiped out. It flipped over and struck two parked cars,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “The passenger was dead at the scene.”

The deceased is a 38-year-old man who police are not identifying.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, also not identified, was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Based on witness statements, scene examination and assessment of the driver, speed and alcohol are considered to be contributing factors,” O’Brien said. “The investigation continues. No charges against the driver at this point.”

The deceased’s family, the B.C. Coroners Service and RCMP Victim Services have been notified.

The story will be updated as information becomes available.

