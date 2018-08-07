OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Crash in front of landfill closes Cedar Road

One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash Tuesday

  • Aug. 7, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

One person was taken to hospital and Cedar Road is closed after an accident this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the 1000 block of Cedar Road, in front of the Regional District of Nanaimo landfill, after a pickup truck and a car crashed at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to witnesses, the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when one entered the other’s lane.

One patient was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. Injuries were unknown but weren’t believed to be serious.

Debris was scattered over both lanes of the road.

