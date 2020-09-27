(Contributed)

Crash halts traffic along Highway 97 near Peachland

Traffic is severely backed up just south of Peachland near Hardy Street

  • Sep. 27, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A vehicle incident is severely backing up traffic on Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland.

DriveBC is reporting a crash along the highway at the intersection with Hardy Street just south of Peachland.

Drivers stuck in the traffic jam report traffic was briefly at a complete standstill in both directions but now appears to be single-lane alternating.

One witness on scene says the line of cars may be a number of “kilometres long.”

More to come.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Vernon Morning Star

