Crash halts traffic along Highway 97 near Peachland

Traffic is severely backed up just south of Peachland near Hardy Street

A vehicle incident is severely backing up traffic on Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland.

DriveBC is reporting a crash along the highway at the intersection with Hardy Street just south of Peachland.

Drivers stuck in the traffic jam report traffic was briefly at a complete standstill in both directions but now appears to be single-lane alternating.

One witness on scene says the line of cars may be a number of “kilometres long.”

More to come.

