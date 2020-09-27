Crash halts traffic along Highway 97 near Peachland

A vehicle incident is severely backing up traffic on Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland.
DriveBC is reporting a crash along the highway at the intersection with Hardy Street just south of Peachland.
#BCHwy97 #Peachland vehicle incident at Hardy St. Expect delays. #Kelowna #Penticton
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 27, 2020
Drivers stuck in the traffic jam report traffic was briefly at a complete standstill in both directions but now appears to be single-lane alternating.
One witness on scene says the line of cars may be a number of “kilometres long.”
