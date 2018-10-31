Crash forces car onto Highway 97 median

A two vehicle crash stalled traffic along Highway 97 in Kelowna

Traffic along Highway 97 at Cooper Road came to a halt Wednesday afternoon following a two vehicle crash.

According to a witness on scene, a Volvo was turning left off of Harvey Avenue onto Cooper Road when another vehicle hit the Volvo from behind.

“One vehicle was pushed up onto the median, I didn’t see it all but heard the crash,” said the witness.

Both vehicles sustained damage and at least one vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

Occupants of the vehicles were checked over by BC Ambulance but no one went to hospital.

Traffic in the area was impacted due to the crash.

