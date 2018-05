At least two cars involved in noon hour collision

At least two cars were involved in a noon-hour crash on Glover Road in Langley. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

At least two cars were involved in a noon-hour collision on Glover Road near Crush in Langley Township that restricted traffic to one alternating lane for at least an hour.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but firefighters were observed attending to one occupant who remain in a damaged car.

More to come.