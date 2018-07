Two ambulances called to the scene of two vehicle incident July 23

Emergency personnel attend to the scene of an accident on Alexis Park Drive in Vernon Monday, July 23. (Parker Crook/Vernon Morning Star)

Two ambulances were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Alexis Park Drive Monday, July 23.

The incident, which occurred in the 3200 block of Alexis Park Drive shortly before 4 p.m., has closed the street to southbound traffic as crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the accident and the extent of the injuries are not yet known.

