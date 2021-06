Emcon says motor vehicle incident closed the lane

The web camera at Drive BC shows a lane closed south of Leigh Road. (Drive BC)

A crash in the southbound travel lane of the Trans-Canada Highway is slowing traffic south of the Leigh Road Friday afternoon.

The lane was closed as of 3:30 p.m., for a segment between Leigh Road and the Millstream Road interchange due because of a motor vehicle incident, according to road maintenance company Emcon Services.

More to come…

