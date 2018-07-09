Crash closes Lands End Road in North Saanich

Police say it was a single vehicle crash that led to the closure

A significant crash Monday afternoon completely closed Lands End Road in North Saanich.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said the road is closed between West Saanich Road and the intersection with the Pat Bay Highway, due to a single-vehicle crash.

Yellow tape and a barrier from the District of North Saanich have been put up on the Swartz Bay side of the closure.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

