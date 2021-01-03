xx

Crash closes Hwy. 1 east of 264 Street

Traffic is being re-routed by police

  • Jan. 3, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An early morning crash reportedly involving a pedestrian has closed Hwy. 1 eastbound after 264 Street in Aldergrove this hour.

Police are on the scene.

Traffic is being rerouted along 56 Avenue into Abbotsford.

READ ALSO: Drivers warned as Coquihalla hit by heavy snow

Westbound traffic is not affected.

More to come.

dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Mission City Record

Previous story
Kimberley Alpine Resort’s main chairlift down for at least a week
Next story
Flooding causes evacuation order for Cowichan Tribes land; COVID-19 confirmed within First Nation

Just Posted

Most Read