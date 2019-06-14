Crash closes Highway 97 in West Kelowna, one lane reopens

UPDATE 6:41 a.m.

The northbound lanes of Highway 97 have been reopened according to Drive BC. The southbound lanes between Daimler Drive and Bartley Road remain closed with no estimated time of reopening.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97 – Vehicle incident between Daimler Dr and Bartley Rd in #WestKelowna. The highway is now open NB but SB lanes remain closed with a detour via Ross Rd. Assessment in progress. No estimated time of opening. Next update 7:00 AM.https://t.co/w9mMkZrUQ7 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) June 14, 2019

A collision between a taxi and a semi-truck has closed Highway 97 in West Kelowna at Bartley Road in both directions Friday morning.

Drive BC said motorists will follow a detour via Ross Road while the incident that occurred in the early hours of the morning is investigated. There is currently no estimated time for the highway’s reopening.

UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy97 – Vehicle incident between Daimler Dr and Bartley Rd in #WestKelowna. The highway is closed in both directions with a detour via Ross Rd. Assessment in progress. No estimated time of opening. Next update 7:00 AM.https://t.co/gpnDQ1IEpz — Drive BC (@DriveBC) June 14, 2019