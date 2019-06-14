Crash closes Highway 97 in West Kelowna, one lane reopens

A collision between a semi-truck and taxi closed the highway Friday morning

UPDATE 6:41 a.m.

The northbound lanes of Highway 97 have been reopened according to Drive BC. The southbound lanes between Daimler Drive and Bartley Road remain closed with no estimated time of reopening.

A collision between a taxi and a semi-truck has closed Highway 97 in West Kelowna at Bartley Road in both directions Friday morning.

Drive BC said motorists will follow a detour via Ross Road while the incident that occurred in the early hours of the morning is investigated. There is currently no estimated time for the highway’s reopening.

