A collision has shut down Highway 5A about 22 kilometres south of the junction with Highway 97C

Highway 5A is closed in both directions about 22 kilometres south of the junctions with Highway 97C – Aspen Grove because of a collision.

The incident occurred about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

An assessment is in progress.

No detour is available and the next update from DriveBC is at 11:30 p.m.

