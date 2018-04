A semi-rollover has closed traffic in both directions on Highway just east of No. 3 road.

Motorists on Highway 1 near No. 3 road can expect heavy delays after a semi truck rollover closed the highway in both directions just before 5 p.m..

Eastbound vehicles were being diverted off the highway at the No. 3 Road overpass.

Drive BC says crews are on scene, but there is no estimate on when the highway will reopen.

Watch www.theprogress.com for updates