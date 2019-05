Highway 1 has been closed westbound near 264 Street in Langley as a result of a traffic accident that happened around 1:20 p.m.

An air ambulance was called to the scene along with multiple fire and rescue units.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – Closed westbound due to a vehicle incident at Mt Lehman Rd due to a vehicle incident. Expect serious delays. Consider an alternate route.#AbbotsfordBC https://t.co/QmchYpYls6 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) May 12, 2019

More to come.