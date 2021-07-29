Crash closes Coquihalla Highway southbound

Southbound lanes on the Coquihalla have come to a standstill after a crash on Thursday afternoon.
CLOSED – #BCHwy5 – Southbound vehicle incident on the #Coquihalla has closed the highway southbound from Zopkios to Portia. Emergency services active, assessment in progress, next update is approximately 3:00 PM.
Information here: https://t.co/hIi1gYoRgn#MerrittBC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 29, 2021
DriveBC says an air ambulance will be landing on the highway soon and emergency crews are on scene.
The crash occurred between the Zopkios Brake Check and Exit 202, near the Coquihalla Summit.
More to come.
