Crash causing congestion on Highway 1 through Langley Tuesday morning

Motorists are encouraged to find another route

A crash near Glover Road has eastbound traffic blocked on Highway 1. (DriveBC webcam)

Expect congestion eastbound on Highway 1 near Glover Road through Langley after a commercial vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

DriveBC is reporting that the left lane of the eastbound highway is blocked and that motorists should expect delays in the area.

#BCHwy1 – Reports of a vehicle incident EB at Glover Road in #LangleyBC affecting the left lane, crews en route to assess, expect delays and congestion in the area. Drive carefully and move over for first responders. #SurreyBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 8, 2021

• Watch for updates as more information becomes available.

Langley Advance Times