Crash causing congestion on Highway 1 through Langley Tuesday morning

Motorists are encouraged to find another route

  • Jun. 8, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Expect congestion eastbound on Highway 1 near Glover Road through Langley after a commercial vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

DriveBC is reporting that the left lane of the eastbound highway is blocked and that motorists should expect delays in the area.

• Watch for updates as more information becomes available.

