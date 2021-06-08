Crash causing congestion on Highway 1 through Langley Tuesday morning

Expect congestion eastbound on Highway 1 near Glover Road through Langley after a commercial vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
DriveBC is reporting that the left lane of the eastbound highway is blocked and that motorists should expect delays in the area.
#BCHwy1 – Reports of a vehicle incident EB at Glover Road in #LangleyBC affecting the left lane, crews en route to assess, expect delays and congestion in the area. Drive carefully and move over for first responders. #SurreyBC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 8, 2021
