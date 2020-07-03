Crash causes injuries, traffic tie-ups in downtown Nanaimo

Emergency crews were called to a crash at Terminal Avenue and Comox Road on Friday afternoon. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Two people were hurt and a downtown intersection was blocked after a noon-hour crash Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Terminal Avenue, Comox Road and Front Street at 12:15 p.m. July 3 to find a two-vehicle accident involving a car and a pickup. The truck sustained damage on both sides.

Fire crews on scene said one person from each vehicle was transported to hospital with unknown injuries and said traffic would be tied up for another half hour as the vehicles were towed. Both northbound lanes of Terminal Avenue were blocked, as well as access to Comox from Front.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: ‘Tarantula moth’ spotted in broad daylight on Vancouver Island

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin