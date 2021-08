A collision has blocked the Kennedy Road Bridge in both directions. (L. McNeil/Special to The News)

The Kennedy Road Bridge is blocked in both directions after a crash in Pitt Meadows Wednesday afternoon.

A dump truck and a semi-trailer collided sometime around 5 p.m. in the middle of the bridge by the Katzie Slough.

It is unclear if there were any injuries or how the crash happened.

• Calls are out to the Pitt Meadows Fire Department and the Ridge Meadows RCMP for more information

