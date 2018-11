Police and firefighters were on scene Thursday.

Langley City firefighters next to a car that crashed on 200th Street Thursday afternoon. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Part of 2ooth Street in southern Langley City was blocked Thursday afternoon by a single-vehicle crash.

A small SUV was involved in a crash at about 3 p.m. near 200th Street and 48th Avenue.

Langley City firefightres, RCMP, and an ambulance were on scene.

Traffic on the four-lane road was reduced to two lanes, one in each direction.

• More to come